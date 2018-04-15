The Turkish government is contributing $5 million to develop Afghanistan's education system as most of the schools in the war-torn country are lack of teachers and facilities.

Turkish officials say their emphasis is on educating girls, who have traditionally missed-out in Afghanistan.

"The problem at most Afghan schools is that there's a shortage of good teachers. So we had people teaching what was not even their subject. Naturally they didn't teach well," said Halide Sadat, a student in Afghanistan.

A school in Afghanistan's Akca, run by Turkey's education ministry, has been rated the best for its performance, said Mucip Uludag from Maarif Foundation.