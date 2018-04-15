WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey helps to improve school education in Afghanistan
Turkish officials say their emphasis is on educating girls in Afghanistan as the female literacy rate in the war-torn country stands at a mere 17 percent, according to the UN.
Turkey helps to improve school education in Afghanistan
Turkish government is investing five million dollars in Afghanistan this year to develop the war-torn country's education system, Afghanistan, April 15, 2018. (video grab) / TRTWorld
By Ayşe Nur Dok
April 15, 2018

The Turkish government is contributing $5 million to develop Afghanistan's education system as most of the schools in the war-torn country are lack of teachers and facilities.

Turkish officials say their emphasis is on educating girls, who have traditionally missed-out in Afghanistan.

"The problem at most Afghan schools is that there's a shortage of good teachers. So we had people teaching what was not even their subject. Naturally they didn't teach well," said Halide Sadat, a student in Afghanistan.

A school in Afghanistan's Akca, run by Turkey's education ministry, has been rated the best for its performance, said Mucip Uludag from Maarif Foundation.

RECOMMENDED

"We will take control of twelve more schools and three training institutes. After the take-over, we will increase the capacity of these schools. We will also provide technical equipment to these schools. One hundred and twenty well-trained teachers from Turkey will be brought here to teach."

The UN says the female literacy rate in Afghanistan stands at a mere 17 percent. 

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from northern Afghanistan.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
'Accomplice to genocide', 'sick man' — Trump hosts Colombia's Petro after sharp exchanges
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter