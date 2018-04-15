German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has warned against demonising Russia and said Germany had a particular role to play in maintaining dialogue with Moscow, given its history.

In an interview published on Sunday, Steinmeier, a Social Democrat, voiced concerns that Saturday's air strikes by Western powers had raised the serious risk of a direct confrontation between Russian and US forces in Syria for the first time.

"We are at the next step of escalation in the Russian-American relationship," Steinmeier, who twice served as Germany's foreign minister, told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The air strikes on Syria – aimed at destroying regime leader Bashar al Assad's chemical weapons facilities – have exacerbated tensions between Moscow and the West, already at a new post-Cold War high after the expulsion of more than 130 Russian diplomats in response to a poison gas attack in Britain that London has blamed on Russia.

The Assad regime denied using chemical weapons against a civilian population. Russia also denied it was behind the poison gas attack on a former Russian double agent and his daughter.