British foreign minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said the Syrian war must be allowed to "proceed as it will," after unprecedented Western strikes against the country's alleged chemical weapons facilities.

Britain and France on Saturday joined the US-led missile strikes, which came a week after a deadly attack on the town of Douma where civilians were hit with chlorine and sarin according to the Western powers.

Despite describing the intervention as "successful," Britain's foreign minister said there were currently no plans for further attacks.

"I'm afraid that is the unhappy corollary of this that if we say we're limiting our action to chemical weapons... then of course it follows that the rest of the Syrian war must proceed as it will," Johnson told BBC television.

British warplanes took part in the strikes, which destroyed sites suspected of hosting chemical weapons development and storage facilities.

The majority of the more than 350,000 victims of the seven-year conflict have been killed by conventional rather than chemical weapons.