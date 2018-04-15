WORLD
Syrian war 'must process as it will,' British FM says
Foreign Minister Boris Johnson said there were currently no plans for further attacks in Syria after Britain and its allies France and the US launched air strikes on the regime's chemical weapons facilities.
Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends the BBC's Marr Show in London, on April 15, 2018. / Reuters
April 15, 2018

British foreign minister Boris Johnson on Sunday said the Syrian war must be allowed to "proceed as it will," after unprecedented Western strikes against the country's alleged chemical weapons facilities.

Britain and France on Saturday joined the US-led missile strikes, which came a week after a deadly attack on the town of Douma where civilians were hit with chlorine and sarin according to the Western powers.

Despite describing the intervention as "successful," Britain's foreign minister said there were currently no plans for further attacks.

"I'm afraid that is the unhappy corollary of this that if we say we're limiting our action to chemical weapons... then of course it follows that the rest of the Syrian war must proceed as it will," Johnson told BBC television.

British warplanes took part in the strikes, which destroyed sites suspected of hosting chemical weapons development and storage facilities.

The majority of the more than 350,000 victims of the seven-year conflict have been killed by conventional rather than chemical weapons.

But Johnson stressed the "overwhelming purpose" of the mission was a response to a series of chemical attacks in recent years.

"Finally the world has said enough is enough," he said.

Britain and its allies have since the strikes renewed diplomatic efforts at the United Nations, circulating a joint draft resolution at the Security Council calling for an investigation into chemical weapons attacks in Syria.

Negotiations on the proposals are due to start on Monday, a day after a delegation from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons were due to arrive in Douma.

The team of experts are set to investigate the April 7 attack east of the capital Damascus, which Bashar al Assad's regime and its Russian ally deny ever took place.

The OPCW itself had declared that the Syrian regime's chemical weapons stockpile had been removed in 2014, only to confirm later that sarin was used in a 2017 attack in the northern town of Khan Sheikhun.

SOURCE:AFP
