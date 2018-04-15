Though earlier estimates looked like the second frame of A Quiet Place would take the weekend, New Line Cinema and Warner Bros’ Rampage snuck up to take the top slot with $34.5 million from 4,101 theatres.

Jeff Goldstein, president of domestic distribution at Warner Bros attributed the weekend’s numbers to Johnson’s star power.

“Dwayne Johnson is a closer,” Goldstein said. “He’s got an incredible connection with his fan base. He’s a global draw unlike anybody else today."

Though the sci-fi actioner has an impressive A- CinemaScore and 80 percent audience approval on Rotten Tomatoes, Rampage, which opened under initial predictions, will need to rely heavily on overseas to carry its costly $120 million budget.

The video game adaptation earned $114.1 million internationally, with a worldwide total of $148.6 million.

Still, its opening was enough to just narrowly take the box office crown from A Quiet Place, which earned $32.9 million in 3,589 locations.

A Quiet Place has been riding high with rave reviews, only dropping 34 percent. That brings its cumulative domestic gross to an impressive $100 million.

“The speed with which A Quiet Place has raced to the $100 million mark is a testament to the film’s ongoing appeal and a result of terrific word of mouth,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a film analyst at comScore.

Also benefiting from the Friday the 13th weekend was Universal and Blumhouse’s collaboration Truth or Dare.

The supernatural thriller debuted in third place with $19 million from 3,029 theatres.