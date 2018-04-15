French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said he had convinced US President Donald Trump to keep troops in Syria, as he defended joint air strikes he said were legitimate and allowed France and allies to regain credibility.

But the White House contradicted his statements by saying Trump wanted all US troops home as quickly as possible.

Early on Saturday, US, France and Britain launched 105 missiles targeting what they said were three chemical weapons facilities in Syria in retaliation for a suspected poison gas attack in Douma on April 7.

"Ten days ago, President Trump was saying 'the United States should withdraw from Syria.' We convinced him it was necessary to stay," Macron said in an interview broadcast by BFM TV, RMC radio and Mediapart online news.

"We convinced him it was necessary to stay for the long term."

TRT World's Harry Horton has more.

US, Britain and France said they only hit Syria's chemical weapons capabilities and that the strikes were not aimed at toppling Bashar al Assad's regime or intervening in the civil war.

Macron said limiting the strikes to these specific targets was not necessarily Trump's initial plan.