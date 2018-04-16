POLITICS
PSG crush Monaco 7-1 to win French Ligue 1 title
Paris Saint Germain won France's Ligue 1 title, five weeks before the league ends after a 7-1 lopsided victory against defending champion Monaco at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Paris Saint-Germain players celebrate after the match after winning Ligue 1, Parc des Princes, Paris, France - April 15, 2018 / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 16, 2018

Angel Di Maria and Giovani Lo Celso scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain secured a fifth Ligue 1 title in six seasons on Sunday with a 7-1 rout of last year's champions Monaco.

Unai Emery's team blew Monaco away in a first-half blitz that saw PSG score four times in 14 minutes at the Parc des Princes with Lo Celso striking either side of goals from Edinson Cavani and Di Maria.

Rony Lopes pulled a goal back for Monaco, but Di Maria added a fifth before Radamel Falcao turned into his own net and Julian Draxler struck late on as PSG romped to the club's seventh championship.

With a fifth successive League Cup already won, PSG completed the second leg of a domestic treble, they are also through to the French Cup semi-finals, and could yet break their record 96-point haul from the 2015-16 campaign.

PSG also became the first team in Europe's top leagues this season to reach 100 goals on a night they were without the injured Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the teenager left on the bench after a bout of illness. 

SOURCE:AFP
