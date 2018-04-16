BIZTECH
China eager to get Belt and Road Initiative off the ground
Its a massive new trade route that promises to transform the economy. China's Belt and Road Initiative is so big, that it could have an impact on around one-third of global gross domestic product.
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 16, 2018

By one estimate, China's Belt and Road Initiative could impact around one-third of global gross domestic product.

China launched the Belt and Road plan in 2013 to connect it to a global trading network, and it's making its mark on Zhengzhou.

Chinese are certainly eager to get the massive infrastructure project off the ground. Officials in places like the province of Henan hope it will get their economy humming, too.

It's traditionally been one of China's poorest regions its location in the center of the country has given it a key role in the multi-billion dollar initiative.

Henan's rail system has become a major trading artery connecting China with mainland Europe.

Last year $2.7 billion worth of goods were transported between Zhengzhou and Germany.

But not everyone is benefitting from the changing face of retail in the area. Some warn that certain Chinese goods are failing to stack up to the competition.

Communities that have yet to feel the impact of the Belt and Road hope it can still be their ticket to a better way of life.

But a fear is that those living in isolated parts of Henan could be left behind.

TRT World’s William Denselow reports.

