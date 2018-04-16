Several thousand protesters staged rallies on Monday in the Armenian capital against former president Serzh Sarkisian as he moves to maintain a chokehold on power as prime minister.

Demonstrators marched through the centre of the capital Yerevan and blocked streets in opposition to a change of government that will see Sarkisian maintain huge influence under a new parliamentary system of government.

Some protesters chanted "Armenia without Serzh" and "Serzh is a liar."

"Our goal right now is to prevent Serzh Sarkisian from becoming the country's leader for a third time without violence and the use of force," said opposition leader Nikol Pashinian who led the protesters.

Sarkisian, 63, ended his second and final presidential term last week.

On Monday, the ruling Republican Party and the government-friendly Dashnaktsutyun Party formally nominated Sarkisian as candidate for the post of prime minister despite the protests.

The pro-Moscow politician is expected to be elected by parliament on Tuesday.

The protesters took to the streets after opposition leader Pashinian called on Armenians to stage rallies to prevent Sarkisian's political transition.

Several hundred people sat or lay down on pavements on Monday, blocking roads leading to the parliament building and universities.

Some built barricades using cast-iron benches and metal trash cans.