Greek communist party (KKE) supporters tried to take down a statue of former US president Harry Truman in Athens on Monday during a protest against air strikes on Syria by the United States, Britain and France.

Protesters used a metal grinder to try to cut off the statue's feet and tug it down with ropes before riot police intervened and fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The statue suffered minor damage while at least three protesters were injured, with blood trickling from their heads.

Several hundred KKE supporters joined a march to the US Embassy, a couple of miles from the statue, in the third demonstration in Athens against Saturday's air strikes on what Western powers said were Syrian chemical weapons installations.