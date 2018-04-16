Her friends say the last they saw of her was when commandos intercepted their sailboat in the Arabian Sea and dragged her away, kicking and screaming. A daughter of Dubai's ruler, she had been trying to escape her homeland, saying she was being abused.

Since then, the whereabouts of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al Maktoum are unknown, though she was likely brought back to the United Arab Emirates after the commando raid last month, said Herve Jaubert, a French ex-spy who told The Associated Press that he helped organise her escape attempt.

Dubai's government and Emirati officials did not respond to AP requests for comment.

"I know it sounds incredible," Jaubert told the AP, but "it's just the facts."

The allegations of a dramatic would-be sea escape intrude into the carefully controlled image maintained by the family of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, who not only rules Dubai but is the Emirates' prime minister and vice president. He is believed to have several dozen children from multiple wives. Some of his sons and daughters figure prominently in local media and online, but others are rarely seen.

Sheikh Mohammed has multiple daughters named Latifa. In recent weeks, one of those Latifas has suddenly appeared frequently in media. The appearances could be an attempt to muddy the picture as local media now make no mention of the Latifa who allegedly tried to leave.

Matters have since grown only murkier. A London-based for-hire advocacy group long critical of the UAE, called Detained in Dubai, has been promoting the case and says it has targeted by threats.

All this takes place against the backdrop of a Gulf-wide misinformation war linked to a diplomatic dispute between typically clubby Arab nations and Qatar. The UAE and its allies Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt have boycotted Qatar since June. Each side has spread critical — or false — reports about the other; millions of dollars have been spent by all involved on public relations campaigns and lobbyists.

That, coupled with Jaubert's own flair for the dramatic, makes discerning what happened that much more complicated.

Jaubert himself fled the UAE years earlier because of a financial dispute in a cloak-and-dagger escape that he said involved disguising himself as a woman and scuba diving to escape to international waters.

"It's Herve, that's the problem. He tells you what he wants to tell you to get you to do what he wants you to do," said Kathryn Heathcock, a lawyer based in Stuart, Florida, who had Jaubert as a client. "That's your training when you're an agent. That's what they do."

Jaubert, a former agent of the French DGSE spy agency, first came to the UAE in 2004 as part of a plan to build submarines for the wealthy in a project by Dubai World, a government-owned conglomerate. It was one of a number of luxury projects during a period of feverish development in Dubai.

Dubai World collapsed in the emirates' 2009 financial crisis, which saw a number of foreigners flee unpaid debts in a nation where debtors face prison time.

Facing financial problems and what he described as threats from authorities, Jaubert said he escaped by wearing a woman's all-enveloping burqa over scuba gear to reach a raft, then met a waiting sailboat in international waters.

The 2010 book he wrote, "Escape from Dubai," prompted Sheikha Latifa to contact him, he said.

"She said who she was and I was extremely careful," Jaubert said. "I was looking for a trap." He said he confirmed her identity through "surveillance," without elaborating.

It took eight years for Sheikha Latifa to decide to flee, he said.

Both Jaubert and the sheikha made calls and sent emails at the start of March, seeking political asylum for her in the US, said Heathcock, an immigration lawyer. Another Florida lawyer, Linda Braswell, also said she was aware of Jaubert's efforts on the sheikha's behalf.

Sheikha Latifa, who is in her early 30s, appears in a 40-minute video in which she says she's making the testimony just before the escape attempt to be released in case it fails.