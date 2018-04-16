After spending the past three weeks apart, the two teams of the Turkish Antarctic expedition reunited. The land team consisting of 10 scientists and experts had been based on Robert Island.

They had set up Turkeys first temporary research camp in Antarctica. The group of brave souls had to battle the elements. Their tent was blown away in near hurricane force winds. They had to keep themselves warm in temperatures that reached minus 15 degrees celsius, all while conducting important research for the expedition.

So you can imagine how ecstatic they were when they were reunited with their fellow sea team members that were based on the relatively comfortable Antarctic Warrior. The hugs and smiles clearly showed just how difficult their time had been. After transferring all passengers and equipment off the Antarctic Warrior, a ship we had called home for the last four weeks, sailed off into the horizon.

The last leg of the expedition would continue on the Betanzos, a former fishing ship that had been refitted into a floating polar research station. While getting acquainted with the new ship, one person immediately caught my attention on deck. I remember thinking that this man looked like a fashionable Gandalf.

Turns out I was one of the few that didn't know who he was. I was quickly given his short resume. Name: Alejo Contreras; nickname: Alpha Charlie; job: legendary polar explorer. We soon found out that Alejo would be accompanying producer John Joe Regan and cameraman Semir Sejfovic in a helicopter ride to scout possible ice coring locations for the expedition. It was going to be John Joes first time in a helicopter. Between you and me, I think thats setting the bar pretty high, taking off on a helicopter from a ship in middle of the ocean in Antarctica to survey the snow capped mountains.