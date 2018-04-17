WORLD
3 MIN READ
False alarm triggered Syria's air defence systems – regime TV
Syrian regime media first reported that missiles were fired at the Shayrat air base near Homs and an air base in the capital Damascus. However state TV later said a false alarm had triggered air defence systems, and there was no attack.
False alarm triggered Syria's air defence systems – regime TV
The US Navy guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey fires a Tomahawk land attack missile, April 14, 2018. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
April 17, 2018

A false alarm led to Syrian air defence missiles being fired overnight and no new attack on Syria took place, Syrian regime media and a military commander said on Tuesday.

Syrian state TV reported overnight that anti-aircraft defences had shot down missiles fired at an air base in the Homs area, and a media unit run by the Lebanese group Hezbollah said missiles had also targeted an air base near Damascus.

The incident underscored fears of a further escalation in the Syrian conflict after a US, British and French attack on Syrian targets on Saturday and an air strike on an air base the previous week that Damascus blamed on Israel.

Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying a number of air defence missiles had been fired but no foreign attack had taken place.

Separately, a commander in the regional military alliance backing the Assad regime attributed the malfunction to "a joint electronic attack" by Israel and the United States targeting the Syrian radar system.

RECOMMENDED

The issue had been dealt with by Russian experts, the commander said.

State TV had shown pictures of a missile it said was shot in the air above the air base.

A Pentagon spokesman said there was no US military activity in that area at this time.

Asked about reports of the missile attack, an Israeli military spokesman said, "We don't comment on such reports."

Saturday's US-led strikes were in retaliation for a suspected chemical weapons attack by the Syrian military in eastern Ghouta. Both Damascus and its ally Russia have denied using any such weapons.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat