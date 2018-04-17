A false alarm led to Syrian air defence missiles being fired overnight and no new attack on Syria took place, Syrian regime media and a military commander said on Tuesday.

Syrian state TV reported overnight that anti-aircraft defences had shot down missiles fired at an air base in the Homs area, and a media unit run by the Lebanese group Hezbollah said missiles had also targeted an air base near Damascus.

The incident underscored fears of a further escalation in the Syrian conflict after a US, British and French attack on Syrian targets on Saturday and an air strike on an air base the previous week that Damascus blamed on Israel.

Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying a number of air defence missiles had been fired but no foreign attack had taken place.

Separately, a commander in the regional military alliance backing the Assad regime attributed the malfunction to "a joint electronic attack" by Israel and the United States targeting the Syrian radar system.