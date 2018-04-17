WORLD
Reuters wins Pulitzers for Philippines reporting, Rohingya photography
The Pulitzer Prize recognises the best in print and online reporting from across the United States. The Reuters news agency was awarded best photography for its coverage of the Rohingya refugee crisis.
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal, in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh September 11, 2017. / Reuters
April 17, 2018

Reuters won the Pulitzer Prize on Monday for international reporting and photography while theNew York Times and Washington Postshared honours for exposing sexual harassment in America and detailing the US investigation of Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

The Pulitzers, the most prestigious awards in American journalism, recognised Reuters in international reporting for exposing the methods of police-killing squads in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, and for feature photography documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

"In a year in which many Pulitzers were rightly devoted to US domestic matters, we're proud at Reuters to shine a light on global issues of profound concern and importance," ReutersEditor-in-Chief Stephen J Adler said.

It was the first time Reuters has won two prizes in one year.

In the Philippines coverage, Reuters reporters Clare Baldwin, Andrew R C Marshall and Manuel Mogato "demonstrated how police in the president's 'drug war' have killed with impunity and consistently been shielded from prosecution," Adler said.

The coverage included a report that revealed how a police anti-drug squad on the outskirts of Manila had recorded an unusually high number of killings. Many members of the squad came from a distant place that was also Duterte's hometown, where the campaign's brutal methods originated during his time as mayor there.

Essential Role 

TheReuters photography staff was honoured for images of the violence endured by the Rohingya, a Muslim minority, as they fled Myanmar for Bangladesh.

"The extraordinary photography of the mass exodus of the Rohingya people to Bangladesh demonstrates not only the human cost of conflict but also the essential role photojournalism can play in revealing it," Adler said.

Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo have been jailed in Myanmar since December 12, charged under the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, while investigating the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men in Rakhine state.

Many of the awards also focused on the Trump presidency with the Washington Post and the New York Times winning for their coverage of the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The New York Times and the New Yorker won awards for their coverage of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment that gripped the US while Ryan Kelly of the Daily Progress newspaper won the breaking news photography category for the picture of his that captured the moments a white supremist drove his car into a group of ant-racist protesters in Charlottesville.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
