Reuters won the Pulitzer Prize on Monday for international reporting and photography while theNew York Times and Washington Postshared honours for exposing sexual harassment in America and detailing the US investigation of Russia's involvement in the 2016 presidential election.

The Pulitzers, the most prestigious awards in American journalism, recognised Reuters in international reporting for exposing the methods of police-killing squads in Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs, and for feature photography documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis in Myanmar and Bangladesh.

"In a year in which many Pulitzers were rightly devoted to US domestic matters, we're proud at Reuters to shine a light on global issues of profound concern and importance," ReutersEditor-in-Chief Stephen J Adler said.

It was the first time Reuters has won two prizes in one year.

In the Philippines coverage, Reuters reporters Clare Baldwin, Andrew R C Marshall and Manuel Mogato "demonstrated how police in the president's 'drug war' have killed with impunity and consistently been shielded from prosecution," Adler said.

The coverage included a report that revealed how a police anti-drug squad on the outskirts of Manila had recorded an unusually high number of killings. Many members of the squad came from a distant place that was also Duterte's hometown, where the campaign's brutal methods originated during his time as mayor there.