The Pentagon is seeking to arm up to 65,000 members of a "US-partnered force" in Syria, including the terror group YPG/PKK, according to its 2019 fiscal year budget proposal.

In the proposal submitted to the US Congress for approval in February, Pentagon requested $300 million to arm and equip its partners in Syria for the fight against Daesh.

In addition, $250 million was requested for building “border security” in Syria and Iraq.

The full report FY 2019 Overseas Contingency Operations (OCO) Request Counter-ISIS (Daesh) Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) shows the US administration’s intention to arm and equip 30,000 militants for ongoing combat missions against Daesh in the Middle Euphrates River Valley, and 35,000 "Internal Security Forces" in captured areas across the country.

"To accomplish US military objectives, partner force generation in Syria will be comprised of local forces that are demographically representative, appropriately vetted, trained, and equipped to ensure a safe and secure environment and capable of countering ISIS [Daesh]," said the budget proposal.

According to the proposal, the Pentagon was seeking to allocate $162.6 million of the $300 million on weapons, equipment, and vehicles, and $8 million on the operation of the military bases. This included sanitation, power and waste disposal.