Turkey's main right-wing party, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), on Tuesday ramped up expectations that elections could be brought forward by over a year by urging snap polls in August.

MHP chief Devlet Bahceli said Turkey could not wait for the scheduled date of November 3, 2019, to hold simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections and urged that the polls be held on August 26.

"In this situation, it is not possible to wait until November 3, 2019," Bahceli said in a televised meeting of MHP lawmakers in Ankara.

"On August 26, 2018, the Turkish nation should go to the ballot box in the spirit of marking a new victory," he added.

Turkey’s main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu also said on Tuesday he hopes early elections take place in Turkey.

"It will hopefully be held," Kilicdaroglu told his party's parliamentary group in capital Ankara.

The government said it would evaluate Bahceli's call. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is due to hold a crunch meeting with Bahceli on Wednesday afternoon.

Turkish politics has for the past months fizzed with speculation the elections could be brought forward.

It is after these upcoming elections that the new executive presidency – agreed in a 2017 referendum – will come into force.

The polls will also give Erdogan a chance to extend his stay in power with a new five year mandate, after already serving 15 years in power as premier and then president.

'A new situation'

Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag, quoted by Turkish media, said the government would "consider" Bahceli's call, which he said had created a "new situation." Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci said early polls would be "positive."