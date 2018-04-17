British Prime Minister Theresa May made a personal apology on Tuesday for the treatment of long-term UK residents from the Caribbean who have been asked to prove their right to stay in the country or face deportation.

The plight of legal residents wrongly identified as living in Britain illegally has erupted as the country hosts leaders from the 53-nation Commonwealth of the UK and its former colonies.

May met with Caribbean leaders and envoys on Tuesday, and told them "we are genuinely sorry for any anxiety that has been caused."

People who came to Britain after World War II are known as the "Windrush generation," after the ship Empire Windrush, which carried hundreds of Caribbean immigrants to Britain in 1948.

Those who arrived before a change in the law in 1971 had an automatic right to settle in the UK. But some from that generation, especially those who arrived as children on their parents' passports, say they have been denied medical treatment or threatened with deportation because they can't produce papers to prove their status.

"The Windrush generation helped to build the country that we are today," May said. "And I want to dispel any impression that my government is in any sense clamping down on Commonwealth citizens, particularly those from the Caribbean who have built a life here."

On Monday, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said she was setting up a task force to sort out the Caribbean immigrants' paperwork simply and for free, and promised that no one would be deported. The government said it was checking to see whether anyone had been deported from Britain in error.

Reports of long-time residents being detained or denied health care are a deep embarrassment to the British government as it hosts the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London this week.

Britain wants to use the meeting to bolster frayed ties with its ex-colonies, and to pave the way for new trade deals after the UK leaves the European Union next year.