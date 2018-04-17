Turkey has made “good progress” on handling migration and asylum and remains “committed” to its deal with the EU to stop irregular migrants from travelling to Europe via its territory, a report released by the European Commission on Tuesday said.

“Turkey made good progress in the area of migration and asylum policy and remained committed to the implementation of the March 2016 EU-Turkey Statement effective management of migratory flows along the Eastern Mediterranean route,” the report read.

The report added that the Commission is “assessing” Turkey's proposals on a work plan outlining how the country plans to fulfil the seven outstanding benchmarks to secure a visa liberalisation deal with the EU.

On Turkey’s economic situation, the report noted that Turkey has made “some progress” and has “a good level of preparation to cope with competitive pressures and market forces within the EU.”

“Turkey is well-integrated with the EU market in terms of both trade and investment. Some progress was made in the energy sector, particularly in the gas market, and in increasing R&D spending,” the reported added.

The European Commission also condemned a coup attempt on July 15, 2016 aimed at ousting the democratically elected government of Turkey.

“The EU, which immediately and strongly condemned the attempted coup, reiterated its full support for the country's democratic institutions, and recognised Turkey's legitimate need to take swift and proportionate action in the face of such a serious threat,” the report said.

Turkey accuses FETO, or Fetullah Terrorist Organisation. a network led by US-based preacher Fetullah Gulen, of being behind the a failed coup attempt.