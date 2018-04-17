Tens of thousands of demonstrators rallied in the centre of the Armenian capital on Tuesday to protest as parliament voted to allow former president Serzh Sarksyan to become prime minister in the former Soviet republic.

Sarksyan was president from 2008 and demonstrators said he was switching jobs but clinging to power. Under a revised constitution approved by referendum in 2015, the prime minister will hold power while the presidency becomes largely ceremonial.

Sarksyan's ally Armen Sarkissian was sworn in as president last week after being elected by parliament, and in March, Sarksyan said he would become prime minister to allow him to share the benefit of his experience.

"I have enough influence and power to make the executive and legislative branches of power work effectively," Sarksyan told parliament on Tuesday. Parliament voted 77 to 17 in favour of his appointment.

Armenia seceded from the Soviet Union in 1991 but remains dependent on Russia for aid and investment. Many Armenians accuse the government of corruption and mishandling an economy that has struggled to overcome the legacy of central planning.