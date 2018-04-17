A prisoner in Iceland suspected of masterminding the theft of about 600 computers used to mine bitcoin has managed to escape custody and flee the remote North Atlantic nation on a passenger plane.

Police said surveillance footage showed a suspect they identified as Sindri Thor Stefansson boarding a passenger plane to Sweden on Tuesday morning.

They said he traveled under a passport in someone else's name.

Stefansson was among 11 people arrested earlier this year for allegedly stealing the powerful computers.