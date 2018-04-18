WORLD
US-led NATO soldiers train Afghan security forces but hurdles remain
US-led NATO soldiers are training the Afghan police, the army and other agencies as they wind down their commitments in the country.
This photo taken on April 15, 2018 shows Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers marching during a training exercise of a graduation ceremony at a training center in Herat province. / AFP
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
April 18, 2018

US-led NATO soldiers are working to train Afghan security forces as they wind down their commitments in Afghanistan.

The classroom training ranges from military strategy to learning languages, as many challenges, especially in the security sector, continue amid the fight with Taliban. 

According to US government watchdog known as the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction - America alone has spent $70 billion on training Afghan forces between 2002 and 2017.

The police, the army and other agencies are trained for war. 

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports from Kabul, Afghanistan:

The US war in Afghanistan is estimated to have cost more than $700 billion and claimed the lives of more than 2,400 US service members.

At the peak of the ISAF mission that started in 2001 after the  September 11 attacks, around 150,000 foreign soldiers were deployed in Hindu Kush compared with around 17,000 now - of which 10,000 are Americans.

SOURCE:TRT World
