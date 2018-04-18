US-led NATO soldiers are working to train Afghan security forces as they wind down their commitments in Afghanistan.

The classroom training ranges from military strategy to learning languages, as many challenges, especially in the security sector, continue amid the fight with Taliban.

According to US government watchdog known as the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction - America alone has spent $70 billion on training Afghan forces between 2002 and 2017.

The police, the army and other agencies are trained for war.