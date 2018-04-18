Across the world, people live in all sorts of places, in caves, homes built on water, underground, even on rubbish dumps.

In Libya, there are those who have lived in the desert for centuries.

Today, however, Libyans live divided. A civil war broke out in 2011, and now the country is ruled by two rival governments, so there's no government support to preserve Libyan culture, like the centuries-old pit houses.