South Korea said on Wednesday it is considering how to change a decades-old armistice with North Korea into a peace agreement, as US officials confirmed an unprecedented top-level meeting with the North Korean leader.

US Secretary of State nominee and CIA Director Mike Pompeo became the most senior US official ever known to have met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when Pompeo visited Pyongyang over a weekend at the end of March to discuss a planned summit with US President Donald Trump.

Pompeo's visit provided the strongest sign yet about Trump's willingness to become the first- serving US president ever to meet a North Korean leader.

At the same time, old rivals North Korea and South Korea are preparing for their own summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Kae-in on April 27, with a bid to formally end the 1950-53 Korean War a major factor in talks.

"As one of the plans, we are looking at a possibility of shifting the Korean peninsula's armistice to a peace regime," a high-ranking South Korean presidential official told reporters when asked about the North-South summit.

End hostile acts

"We want to include discussions to end hostile acts between the South and North"

South Korea and a US-led UN force are technically still at war with North Korea after the Korean War ended with a truce, not a peace treaty.

Such discussions between the two Koreas, and between North Korea and the United States, would have been unthinkable at the end of last year, after months of escalating tension, and fear of war, over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.

But then North Korea's leader declared in a New Year’s speech his country was “a peace-loving and responsible nuclear power” and called for lower military tension and improved ties with the South.

He also said he was considering sending a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.

A visit by a high-level North Korean delegation to the Olympics began a succession of steps to improve ties.

Trump confirms talks

Trump confirmed the talks between the two Koreas, saying he backed efforts between them aimed at ending the state of war that has existed between their countries for so long.

"People don’t realise the Korean War has not ended," Trump told reporters.