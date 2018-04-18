While the international community is busy following the Russian interference in the US, elsewhere in the world ‘legitimised’ political interference is running rampant.

In an unprecedented move, the international community met in Paris early April to provide finance for Lebanon in what is now known as CEDRE I conference – a rebranded version of previous Paris I, II, and III conferences.

Around four weeks before the Lebanese elections, scheduled for May 6, some 50 countries participated in a conference that pledged more than $11 billion in support to the Lebanese government.

The government had a perfect pitch: we have a refugee crisis; since you do not want our refugees; give us money now. The issue at hand is not whether Lebanon should be given yet another loan, but rather the timing of this conference.

The term ‘refugee crisis’ has been used by many incumbents in recent months as electoral snot. At the heart of the matter, had the government been effective in designing policies and implementing them, these refugees could have become an asset rather than a burden.

So, what crisis is this?

Indeed, the crisis is for the refugees themselves who were forced out of their homes and into Lebanon - and the other is the governance crisis in the state of Lebanon.

Lebanon is plagued with a corruption crisis, ranking 143 out of 175 in terms of corruption according to Transparency International. Until recently, Lebanon had not passed a budget bill for nearly a decade and enjoys a public debt among the highest in the world, reaching around 150 percent of GDP.

Given the growth of the economy (or lack thereof), the crippled infrastructure, and poor service delivery, it is clear that some investment (whether sourced from international finance or domestic reform – preferably the latter) is certainly needed.

The only real and sustainable solution is to plug the leakages in the corrupt system from tax collection to revenues from ports and airports, by reforming public procurement processes, and reducing waste in the energy sector as well as every other public entity.

Resorting to international finance only contributes to increasing the public debt. Other countries have gone through this process of reform and are reaping the results. So why can’t Lebanon?

Elections are seen by many as an exercise in democracy and sovereignty, so foreign interference and the misuse of international aid and credit can pose an austere threat to democracy.