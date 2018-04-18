Tens of thousands of people have been detained in China's troubled far-western region of Xinjiang, a senior US State Department diplomat said on Wednesday, amid a deepening crackdown on Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in China.

Laura Stone, the Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters in Beijing that the mass detentions in so-called political re-education centres "paints a disturbing picture" and called on Chinese authorities to have a "more transparent and accountable system."

"We are troubled by the Chinese efforts to clamp down on the legitimate rights of Uighurs and other Muslims in Xinjiang," she said.

"We will continue to raise our concerns with the Chinese government and call for legitimate due process in the detention of its citizens."

'Tens of thousands' detained

Stone said the scarcity of information coming out of Xinjiang made it hard to derive authoritative numbers of those detained but that it was "at the very least in the tens of thousands."

Local authorities have over the past two years overseen a dramatic escalation in security and surveillance across Xinjiang in an apparent effort to impose greater central authority and curb a spate of violent attacks China says has been perpetrated by separatists.

Rights groups and exiles say Chinese controls on religion, culture and freedom of movement in Xinjiang are heavier than ever, amid reports of widespread detentions, including for having travelled abroad or being adjudged to be too religiously devout.

US government-funded Radio Free Asia said in January more than 120,000 people were being held in re-education facilities in the southern Xinjiang city of Kashgar alone.