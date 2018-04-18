Presidential and parliamentary elections will take place in Turkey on June 24, more than a year earlier than the scheduled date, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday.

Erdogan’s announcement came a day after Devlet Bahceli, chairman of the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), called for early elections to be held on August 26, 2018.

The parliamentary and presidential polls had previously been slated for November 3, 2019.

"Even though the president and government are working in unison, the diseases of the old system confront us at every step we take," Erdogan said.

"We were in favour of waiting until November 2019 for the elections. But our military operation in Syria and the historically significant regional developments in Syria and Iraq made it compulsory for Turkey to overcome the uncertainties. It’s urgent for Turkey to shift to the new system in order to make decisions and take concrete steps regarding our future."

"We discussed Mr Bahceli's call with our relevant authorities. We came to the agreement that we should approach this early election positively," he added.

Erdogan said the country urgently needed to make the switch to an executive presidency, which was adopted on April 16 last year with a referendum supported by the MHP.

However, the articles of constitutional change were to come into effect on November 2019 with an election, it will now come into effect after snap elections on June 24.

Bahceli's support after the coup attempt in Turkey

Bahceli supported the referendum last year, saying it would result in a "strong political power to ensure that the Turkish Republic survives into the future."

After a failed coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) took place in July 2016, killing at least 250 people, the MHP provided the most support for the AK Party in its fight against FETO.

Three weeks after the attempted putsch, Bahceli attended a rally in support of the elected government in Istanbul with other key political leaders at the request of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Following that meeting, it was revealed that only the MHP agreed to a quick constitutional change, which the AK Party was suggesting.

A meeting in Ankara between Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and Bahceli on October 17 followed the rally.

On November 15, the AK Party presented the draft amendments for the constitutional change to the MHP. Later, the Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gul and the MHP's Mehmet Parsak began to work on the proposal, and on November 29, it became clear that the two sides had a common understanding.