ISTANBUL, TURKEY – Shirin Neshat, an Iranian visual artist who lives and works in New York City, was in Istanbul for the 37th Istanbul Film Festival, to serve as a judge at the Human Rights in Cinema Competition.

In addition to her duties as a judge, Neshat also attended the screening of her second feature film, Looking for Oum Kulthum, a film-within-a-film that is as much about the legendary Egyptian singer as it is about a female Iranian filmmaker. TRT World caught up with the gracious and modest 60-year-old after the screening at Istanbul’s historic Atlas Cinema to discuss her film.

In the film, an Arab woman asks the Iranian filmmaker why, of all people, she wants to make a film about Oum Kulthum, when she doesn’t even speak Arabic (implying she wouldn’t understand Kulthum’s songs properly). As an Iranian artist, what attracted you to the Egyptian superstar?

Shirin Neshat: The reasons I gravitated towards the story of Oum Kulthum are several: But one is that I really felt the urge to move away from Iranian subjects as someone who hasn’t been back for so many years – I was making work that felt nostalgic.

I also have an obsession with music: I think it is very powerful in the way it breaks all boundaries between cultures.

And thirdly because I think she is as a woman artist, someone I’m completely inspired by in the way that she broke through all the tough rules; she became the single most important artist of the 20th century as a woman. She was loved by men, women, rich, poor, Sunni, Shia, Jews, Muslims … It’s unprecedented that any artist, male or female, even in Western culture, reach to that level of popularity. Four million people went to her funeral.

In general I think whether we like it or not, there is no one like Oum Kulthum in the Middle East. For me it was both wanting to pay a small tribute within my means, but also face some of my questions as a woman artist from the Middle East on a much smaller scale. So it was a very complicated project because there were many different intentions behind the making of it.

When was the first time you came to know about Oum Kulthum? Who introduced you to her music?

SN: Oum Kulthum was known in Iran, very well known. In fact my parents listened to her regularly. I was a little too young, but I remember that even in the long bus rides across the country hours long that they would play the music of Oum Kulthum. Because the south of Iran is also Arabic speaking and there are a lot of people who knew her extremely well. So she was not an unknown name to us.

You also have to remember that classical Persian music is not that different than classical Arabic music in its approach to poetry, mysticism, and ecstacy, because it’s the same technique really. The lyrics of some of the songs that she sang came from the Persian poet [Omar] Khayyam so we related to her music both on a musical and a poetic sense.

Your film is a fictionalised account of legendary Egyptian singer. It’s also an account of a female Iranian filmmaker struggling to make a personal film in a male-dominated and conservative film industry. How much fact and how much fiction did you utilise for either woman protagonist?

SN: I think for Oum Kulthum everything [shown in the film] was fact except when she lost her voice; that was totally fiction. [As for] the female character, who was the Iranian woman character, it was really based on some of my own experiences, the challenges that I had when i first started to make the film. I thought I was going to make a biopic and then I was really facing criticisms from the Arab world thinking “How dare you as a non-Arab speaking [artist], someone who didn’t grow up with Oum Kulthum, who doesn’t understand her lyrics, make a film about her?”

Then I completely changed the direction of the story and made a story inside of a story. So it shows my challenges as a non-Arab making a film about her, but also my own challenges as a woman artist who has a child – but not exactly fact because I didn’t abandon my son. So there are many aspects of both the period film and the actual production that were both reality and fiction.

Your film talks about Oum Kulthum’s hesitation at leaving her family behind, or her shock at losing her voice in her later years. Did you pick these milestones simply by empathy and imagination, or through your research?

SN: Actually it’s the opposite. The more you try to find flaws and weaknesses of Oum Kulthum, the more difficult it was. And mainly not that she didn’t have flaws and not that she didn’t suffer and not that she didn’t have pain, but it’s just she made sure nobody found out about it.