Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuba's presidential designate, is from a younger generation of leaders and has advocated modernising the island. But he is also a long-time Communist Party apparatchik who is not expected to push for sweeping political change.

Diaz-Canel is set to be appointed by the national assembly, succeeding the 86-year-old Raul Castro, making him the first leader since Cuba's 1959 revolution to be born after that date.

An electronics engineer by training, Diaz-Canel has often appeared more in tune with the times than his elderly khaki-clad predecessors, Raul and his brother Fidel, who ruled the Caribbean island for the past six decades.

As a young provincial party chief, Diaz-Canel bucked party orthodoxy by backing an LGBT-friendly cultural centre, reportedly listening to rock music and sporting long hair.

At a national level, Diaz-Canel called for more critical coverage of events in state-run media, and broader internet access to open one of the world's least web-connected societies. He often arrives at meetings carrying a tablet device.

Ultimately though, Diaz-Canel appears to be a consensus candidate hand-picked by Castro who earned trust by working his way through the ranks for over three decades and sticking to the party line on key political and economic issues, analysts say.

His recent public statements have focused on the need for continuity and fighting imperialism, a defiant and well-worn message as Cuba faces renewed tensions with the United States following President Donald Trump's election.

"There are reasons to expect he will be more flexible, more modern," said Arturo Lopez-Levy, a former Cuban government analyst who grew up in Diaz-Canel's hometown of Santa Clara and now lectures at the University of Texas.

"But there is no evidence in favour of him being a reformist and assuming he will abandon the one-party system or stop favouring the state sector over the non-state sector."

Diaz-Canel's policy views remain mostly an enigma. Political campaigning is banned in Cuba and Diaz-Canel has avoided the showboating that has ended the careers of other political pretenders over the years.

Many Cubans, frustrated with the slow pace of economic improvement under Castro, hoped that Diaz-Canel is simply biding his time until he can call the shots.

Yet his room for manoeuvre will be limited as the Communist Party remains the driving political force and will be headed by Castro until 2021. At Castro's side in the party leadership will be fellow old-guard revolutionary Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, 87.

Some members of Cuba's small dissident community – who are viewed by the government as working for the United States to destabilise the government – have condemned Diaz-Canel's presidency before it has even begun, saying it would simply be more of the same.

One opponent, Hildebrando Chaviano, dismissed him as a "Mr Nobody" with no policies, adding Fidel Castro's long years in power had spawned a generation of followers, not leaders. Fidel Castro formally handed over power to his brother in 2008 and died in 2016.

Raul Castro's man

While Diaz-Canel's public persona has been reserved since he joined the national government nine years ago, residents in his home province of Villa Clara enthuse about him as a handsome, friendly "man of the people" who got things done.

He grew up in a modest one-storey house with a crumbling stucco facade in what locals say is one of the roughest neighborhoods of the provincial capital, Santa Clara.