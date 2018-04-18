POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Galatasaray women's basketball team wins EuroCup title
Despite a 72-65 loss to Reyer Venezia on Wednesday, the final's first leg performance at home proves enough for Galatasaray to win the title on aggregate.
Galatasaray women's basketball team wins EuroCup title
Players of Galatasaray celebrate after winning the 2018 EuroCup Women final match between Reyer Venezia and Galatasaray in Mestre, Venice, Italy on April 18, 2018. / AA
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
April 18, 2018

Istanbul's Galatasaray have won the EuroCup women's basketball title on Wednesday evening in Italy.

Despite losing 72-65 to Reyer Venezia in the second leg of the final, Galatasaray won the cup having defeated the Italian club 90-68 at home last week.

Davis Kaela and Petronyte Gintare finished with 21 points and 19 points respectively for Galatasaray.

Gintare also pulled down 13 rebounds.

The EuroCup title marks the second in Galatasaray history. They won the first in 2009.

Earlier in April 2016, Galatasaray Odeabank had become the 2016 Eurocup men's basketball champions after beating France's Strasbourg.

RECOMMENDED

Fenerbahce Dogus beat Baskonia 82-73

Istanbul's Fenerbahce Dogus have beaten Spain's Baskonia Vitoria Gasteiz 82-73 to go up 1-0 in the EuroLeague quarterfinal playoff series.

The match at Fenerbahce's home Ulker Sports Hall saw a dominant Fenerbahce Dogus from start to finish, as they built a 21-11 first quarter lead and never looked back.

Point guard Brad Wanamaker was the high scorer for Fenerbahce with 16 points. Guard Kostas Sloukas posted double-double with 10 points and 11 assists.

James Nunnally and Jan Vesely also chipped in with 13 points each for Fenerbahce.

The series' second match will be played in Istanbul on April 20.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting
Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert
Kiev metro temporarily closes due to power shortage
Indonesia landslide death toll rises to at least 64
Iran is 'ready' for 'fair, equitable nuclear deal': top diplomat