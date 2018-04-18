Istanbul's Galatasaray have won the EuroCup women's basketball title on Wednesday evening in Italy.

Despite losing 72-65 to Reyer Venezia in the second leg of the final, Galatasaray won the cup having defeated the Italian club 90-68 at home last week.

Davis Kaela and Petronyte Gintare finished with 21 points and 19 points respectively for Galatasaray.

Gintare also pulled down 13 rebounds.

The EuroCup title marks the second in Galatasaray history. They won the first in 2009.

Earlier in April 2016, Galatasaray Odeabank had become the 2016 Eurocup men's basketball champions after beating France's Strasbourg.