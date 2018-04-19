TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
18 pro-coup soldiers get life sentence for killing Turkish hero Halisdemir
Ankara court hands out Fetullah Terrorist Organization-linked convicts to aggravated life sentences for murdering fellow officer Omer Halisdemir, who resisted the July 2016 defeated coup.
18 pro-coup soldiers get life sentence for killing Turkish hero Halisdemir
Omer Halisdemir, who was killed during the coup attempt night after he shot dead a senior coup plotter, became the symbol of the Turkish nation's resistance against the defeated coup. / AA
April 19, 2018

An Ankara court on Thursday handed down aggravated life sentences to 18 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) convicts for their roles in the murder of a Turkish officer during the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey,  a judicial source said.

Omer Halisdemir was killed during the night of defeated coup on July 15, 2016, after he shot dead a senior coup plotter. 

He became the symbol of the Turkish nation's resistance against the coup bid.

Halisdemir shot pro-coup Brig Gen Semih Terzi in the head after the latter attempted to seize control of the Special Forces Command in capital Ankara. 

RECOMMENDED

Pro-coup soldiers later killed Halisdemir.

FETO blamed for coup

Turkey says FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'