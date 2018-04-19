WORLD
3 MIN READ
Kyrgyz prime minister dismissed after losing confidence vote
Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbai Jeenbekov sacks the government of Sapar Isakov after a surprise no-confidence vote in parliament amid an apparent power struggle.
Kyrgyz prime minister dismissed after losing confidence vote
Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov (L) dismissed Prime Minister Sapar Isakov's (R) government after over a hundred lawmakers voted for the move. / Reuters Archive
April 19, 2018

Kyrgyzstan on Thursday jettisoned its 29th prime minister in less than three decades of independence as new President Sooronbai Jeenbekov looks to cement control over the Central Asian country.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to dismiss the government of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, a 40-year-old technocrat viewed as a loyalist of the country's former leader Almazbek Atambayev.

Jeenbekov subsequently signed an order confirming the government's dismissal.

A total of 101 legislators voted for the move with just five against, according to an official parliamentary protocol.

The vote indicated broad parliamentary support for Jeenbekov, 59, who is now expected to play a key role in determining the next prime minister.

Tensions since 2017

RECOMMENDED

Jeenbekov came to power in a bitterly fought presidential election last year while enjoying strong support from Atambayev, 61, who was limited to a single term in office by the constitution.

But tensions have since emerged between the pair after Atambayev criticised appointments made by Jeenbekov and called for the new president's brother, Asylbek, to relinquish his seat in parliament in a public appearance last month.

Earlier this month Jeenbekov fired key Atambayev allies in the national security service and initiated the sacking of the country's state prosecutor, but has yet to make his own appointments.

Known since his time as an opposition leader for a fiery and populist speaking style, Atambayev moved the former Soviet republic away from the West and closer to traditional ally, Russia, while in office.

On March 31 he was elected chairman of the Social Democratic Party of Kyrgyzstan, which has dominated Kyrgyz politics since the overthrow in 2010 of Kurmanbek Bakiyev, the country's second post-independence president.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'