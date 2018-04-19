Kyrgyzstan on Thursday jettisoned its 29th prime minister in less than three decades of independence as new President Sooronbai Jeenbekov looks to cement control over the Central Asian country.

Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to dismiss the government of Prime Minister Sapar Isakov, a 40-year-old technocrat viewed as a loyalist of the country's former leader Almazbek Atambayev.

Jeenbekov subsequently signed an order confirming the government's dismissal.

A total of 101 legislators voted for the move with just five against, according to an official parliamentary protocol.

The vote indicated broad parliamentary support for Jeenbekov, 59, who is now expected to play a key role in determining the next prime minister.

Tensions since 2017