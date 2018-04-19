In the aftermath of the recent US-led strike against Bashar al Assad many are asking what the next steps are for the US in Syria.

This is completely understandable, as mixed messages on the future role of the US in Syria have been coming from the Trump administration for weeks now. One day the US is leaving “very soon”, the next day we are told the US is committed to Syria for the foreseeable future. Then we are told that an Arab force might take over for the U.S.

In between all of this, there was a US led strike against the Assad regime in retaliation for using chemical weapons.

So what should US goals be in Syria?

Attainable goals

As President Trump assembles a new national security team, there is little doubt that formulating America’s future policy in Syria is a top priority for the White House.

In part, President Trump was elected on a platform of untangling the US from military engagements in the Middle East. So the question is not if US troops should leave, but how and when they should leave Syria.

As the Trump administration develops its Syria strategy there are five achievable and realistic goals it should focus on.

First, US military presence in Syria needs to focus on counterterrorism objectives with the ultimate goal being to prevent ISIS (Daesh), or a similar terrorist group, from re-emerging.

The US should also work closely with allies to stop the flow of foreign fighters from Syria back to their home countries.

For the time being, this will require some level of US troops on the ground, but the US should avoid the temptation for nation building or regime change in Damascus.

Second, the US needs to realise that after seven years of bloody fighting there is nothing it can do to engineer an outcome to the Syrian Civil War that would be acceptable.

Instead, the US needs contain the war inside Syria’s borders and mitigate destabilising spillover effects of the war as we saw in Iraq in 2014. This will involve helping Syria’s neighbouring countries improve their security forces and capabilities while helping regional countries to manage the destabilising effect of refugees better.

Third, the US must get Arab countries to take more responsibility in Syria. Thankfully, there have been some positive messages about this coming from Arab capitals recently.

In many ways Turkey’s actions to secure its border with Syria is a good example to follow. Ankara saw a threat to its security, and it acted robustly. Conversely, many Arab countries sit idly by while Bashar al Assad’s Iranian masters undermine regional stability.

The US sells billions of dollars of military hardware to Arab countries and spends millions more on training their militaries. Syria is in their backyard, and aside from Turkey, Arab countries are most likely to face the long-term consequences of what is happening in there.