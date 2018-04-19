A 57-year-old bureaucrat replaced Raul Castro as the president of Cuba on Thursday, launching a new political era as a government led by a single family for six decades tries to ensure the long-term survival of one of the world's last communist states.

The National Assembly announced that Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez had been approved as the sole candidate for president.

The 86-year-old Castro will remain head of the Communist Party, which is designated by the constitution as "the A 57-year-old bureaucrat will take Raul Castro's place as the president of Cuba on Thursday as a government led by a single family for six decades tries to ensure the long-term survival of one of the world's last communist states.

President Mario Diaz-Canel in his first speech as the new head of state made a pledge to continue the socialist revolution led by his predecessors Fidel and Raul Castro.

Raul Castro said he sees Diaz-Canel as his eventual successor as head of the Communist Party.

Members of the National Assembly opened the crucial session a day after voting on Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez's nomination as the sole candidate for president.

The result was to be officially announced on Thursday morning but the result was clear because the assembly approves all executive branch proposals by margins of 95 percent or higher.

Facing biological reality but still active and apparently healthy, Raul Castro is stepping down as president in an effort to guarantee that new leaders can maintain the government's grip on power in the face of economic stagnation, an aging population and increasing disenchantment among younger generations.

"I like sticking with the ideas of President Fidel Castro because he did a lot for the people of Cuba, but we need rejuvenation, above all in the economy," said Melissa Mederos, a 21-year-old schoolteacher. "Diaz-Canel needs to work hard on the economy, because people need to live a little better."

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports from Havana.

Image building

Most Cubans know their first vice president as an uncharismatic figure who until recently maintained a public profile so low it was virtually nonexistent.

That image changed slightly this year as state media placed an increasing spotlight on Diaz-Canel's public appearances, including remarks to the press last month that included his promise to make Cuba's government more responsive to its people.