Nepal has opened its first trekking trail for people with physical disabilities. Though the country still hasn't got enough infrastructure for the disabled, many say the new trail is a good start.

An earthquake caused a widespread destruction in the country on April 25 2015 - toppling buildings in capital Kathmandu and flattening mud-and-brick homes in remote villages and killing about 8,800 people.

Residential and government buildings, heritage sites, schools and health posts were left in ruins, rural roads bridges, water supply systems were snapped, agricultural land, trekking routes and hydropower plants were devastated.