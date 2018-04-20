The morning a homeless man was shot and killed in Albuquerque, police say surveillance videos showed him running down a street before sunrise, and then gunfire flashed in the dark.

Ronnie Ross, a 50-year-old from the Navajo Nation town of Shiprock, had been shot a dozen times, including once in the forehead and temple, and four times in the back, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say the two teenage suspects charged with murder this week apparently shot him "for fun" as they came and went from a hotel party nearby.

The homicide marked the latest in a series of brazen killings and assaults of homeless Native Americans in the city, where they make up only 4 percent of the city's population, but account for 44 percent of people living on the streets, raising the likelihood they will be victimised when there is an attack on the homeless.

A 2014 survey showed 75 percent of homeless Native Americans in Albuquerque had been physically assaulted.

"Just being harassed is part of everyday life, but it's not as much harassment as it is overgrown bullying," said Gordon Yawakia, who works at the Albuquerque Indian Center and was once homeless himself. "What do you do when people are against you and then the authorities are against you and you've got nobody, you know?"

In 2014, Allison Gorman and Kee Thompson, both Navajo, were beaten to death as they slept in a vacant lot. While authorities did not say the men were targeted because they were Native American, activists disagreed and the deaths spurred the creation of a city task force to address Native American homelessness that now-former Mayor Richard Berry said could set the stage for changes for the population across the Southwest.

Now, Ross' death is underscoring how difficult it may be to protect and find solutions for the city's Native American homeless population.