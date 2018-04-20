WORLD
Soros foundations to quit Hungary amid political hostility - report
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has long been at odds with Soros' network of NGO's which promote liberal values around the world and has blamed the Hungarian-born US financier for a host of ills.
A government billboard that reads, 'Soros wants to transplant millions from Africa and the Middle East' is seen in Budapest, Hungary, February 14, 2018. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
April 20, 2018

George Soros' Open Society Foundations will close their office in Budapest and move their eastern European operations to Berlin, Austria'sDie Pressenewspaper reported on Thursday.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has blamed Soros, a Hungarian-born US financier, for a host of ills and pushed through legislation cracking down on non-governmental organisations called the "Stop Soros" laws which drew international criticism.

The Hungarian news web site 444.hu said the Open Society Foundations office would shut by August 31 and move first to Vienna then on to Berlin.

Reuters was not been able to immediately reach the Open Society Foundations either in Budapest or New York.

Orban, a self-styled champion of what he calls an "illiberal democracy", has long been at odds with Soros' network of NGO's which promote liberal values around the world.

The Hungarian premier has for years waged a campaign against migration into Europe, an issue at the centre of his re-election bid which resulted in a third landslide victory this month.

Orban's Fidesz party said it would deliver on campaign promises to crack down on NGOs that promote migrant rights. The Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe said the election was characterised by xenophobic and intimidating messages.

The legislation submitted to parliament before the election would impose a 25 percent tax on foreign donations to NGOs that the government says back immigration.

Their activity would have to be approved by the interior minister, who could deny permission if he saw a national security risk.

Open Society Foundations could not immediately be reached for comment. Hungarian government spokespeople did not immediately reply to emailed requests for comment.

The Soros-founded Central European University has also said it is opening a campus in Vienna in the near future. It has said it remains committed to its Budapest campus, despite government pressure that it said was geared to oust it from Hungary.

