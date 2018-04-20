Senol Gunes, the coach of Turkish top-flight side Besiktas, was hospitalised on Thursday after being hit on the head by a projectile apparently thrown from the crowd in an away game with arch Istanbul rivals Fenerbahce.

The match, the second leg of a Turkish Cup semi-final tie, was abandoned in chaos in the 57th minute after the incident, the latest burst of crowd trouble to hit Turkish football.

Turkish television pictures showed Gunes clutching his head in pain and bewilderment and falling to the turf after being hit by the projectile, which has yet to be identified.

Coach receives five stitches

Gunes, the legendary former Turkish international goalkeeper who has led Besiktas to two consecutive championship titles, was taken by his own medical staff to the changing rooms where he received five stitches to the head wound.

He was later taken to hospital and pictures showed him being transferred on a stretcher.

It was not immediately clear when he would be allowed to go home.