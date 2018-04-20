WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin 'ready' for Trump summit, Lavrov says
US President Donald Trump invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the United States during a phone call, and said he would be glad to see Putin in the White House, RIA Novosti reported on Friday, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Putin 'ready' for Trump summit, Lavrov says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov enters a hall for a meeting with his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl in Moscow, Russia. April 20, 2018. / Reuters
April 20, 2018

Russian President Vladimir Putin is "ready for a meeting" with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

Moscow's chief diplomat added that such a summit was not currently being discussed but the Kremlin hopes that a meeting at the White House would materialise.

"President Putin is ready for such a meeting," Lavrov said in an interview with state news agency RIA Novosti.

"We are proceeding from the fact that the US president in a telephone conversation that was made public, there is no secret about this, sent such an invitation and said that he would be happy to see [Putin] in the White House and then to meet him during a reciprocal visit."

"Since Trump suggested this, we proceed from the fact that he will make this concrete," he added.

Trump proposed a White House summit when he called Putin last month, prior to the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from the US.

The proposal has not moved forward since relations between the US and Russia deteriorated further over an alleged chemical attack in Syria.

During the interview, Lavrov also said Moscow welcomed an expected summit between Trump and Kim Jong-un, the leader of nuclear-armed North Korea.

RECOMMENDED

"We cannot wish this meeting failure," Lavrov said.

"This would be a step away from the prospect of a military crisis and a military solution to the problem that is the Korean peninsula," he added.

"We very much hope that he [Trump] starts the process of de-escalating tensions."

The odds of the Trump-Kim summit taking place were boosted by the shock news earlier this week that CIA chief Mike Pompeo had gone to Pyongyang to meet Kim for the most significant US-North Korea contact in almost two decades.

Lavrov compared the US and North Korean statements prior to the meeting to tensions between "boxers" before a match.

"Before the start of serious conversations it is like boxers entering the ring, showing off in front of one another before the fight," he said.

Russia has relatively warm ties with North Korea, with which it shares a small land border.

The United States earlier this year accused Russia of helping Pyongyang evade some international sanctions by supplying fuel to the isolated country.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order
Three arrested over deadly attack at amateur football game in Mexico’s Guanajuato
Melania Trump's documentary premieres at the Kennedy Center ahead of global release
US judge blocks Trump policy targeting lawful refugees in Minnesota
Explosions, gunfire rock Niger capital near international airport
Vietnam hails upgrade of diplomatic ties with EU as 'historical milestone'