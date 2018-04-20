Bomb disposal experts defused a World War II bomb in Berlin on Friday after evacuating an area in the heart of Berlin including the central train station, a hospital and the Economy Ministry.

The 500-kg British bomb was discovered during building work this week, more than seven decades after the end of World War II.

Some 10,000 people – including residents, hospital patients and office workers – were evacuated at 9 am from buildings within an 800-metre radius of the bomb, while experts performed the delicate operation.

TRT World 's Ira Spitzer reports from Berlin.

Police posted a video on Twitter showing officers walking up the stairs in an apartment building with the caption, "We're not bringing room service or breakfast in bed but a personal wake-up call."