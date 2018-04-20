QANA- In an unassuming warehouse filled with plastic bottles, among south Lebanon’s olive groves, Faten Chalhoub stands out. In a mauve chiffon shirt and smart black stilettos, she leans forward and speaks purposefully.

“When I was 10 years old, in 1993, we had to run away. That was the first war I witnessed,” she says about population displacement after Israel’s invasion of Lebanon. “Then, in 1996, I had to leave my home and run away. We are sick of wars,” Chalhoub says on April 18, exactly 22 years after the first of two massacres that came to define Qana.

This southern Lebanese village is Chalhoub’s home. She believes its population of less than 10,000 can draw strength from its terrible past. The village has lived through enough.

On April 18, 1996, Israeli warplanes bombed a UN shelter in the village centre, killing 106 civilians who had sought refuge in the compound. Hundreds more were injured, including four Fijian UN troops. Most of the dead were women, children and elderly people.

The strike, which involved at least 13 shells, was part of Operation Grapes of Wrath, a fortnight-long military campaign launched by Israel in an attempt to pressure the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah. The Shia political party’s armed faction had been fighting Israel since the mid-1980s.

The Qana massacre anniversary comes as tensions grow over the possibility of renewed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Some of the village’s younger residents are channelling anti-Israel sentiment into a thirst for renewed war.

“We want to do to them what they did to us,” says 17-year-old Hassan Jaber, from Qana. “Israelis do not have feelings. People died [in Qana], and we need to remember this.”

According to the Middle East Reporter, a now-defunct news magazine that detailed the attack, the 1996 Qana incident prompted US president Bill Clinton to call for a ceasefire. A UN investigation later found that the Israeli claim of a technical fault was “unlikely.”

Then, during the 2006 July War between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanon’s southern neighbour struck Qana again, killing at least 28 civilians in an air strike on a three-storey building.

Nicholas Blanford, a veteran Beirut-based journalist and author, witnessed the immediate aftermath of the 1996 massacre, and also reported on the 2006 attack.

“It was the weirdest sense of deja-vu, driving back along the same road to Qana just over 10 years later to witness the aftermath of another massacre,” he describes.

Qana’s residents must not only overcome a history of grief but also continuing infrastructural, economic and social problems.

People like Chalhoub are making change happen. The 34-year-old leads Qana Youth Association, a group of 25 volunteers determined to improve social conditions in the village.

The priority is rubbish, she says, looking down at blocks of crushed plastic and metal stored in the warehouse which functions as the association’s recycling centre.

Lebanon has chronic waste management problems and authorities often resort to burning piles of scrap and refuse in the open. A December 2017 Human Rights Watch report on the country’s trash crisis said the practice risked causing serious health problems.

“We visited the municipality and asked for solutions but it was taking too long”, explains Chalhoub. “They were burning rubbish in the open air, and it was hurting each and every one of us.”

Seven months ago, Chalhoub and the other volunteers decided to take action. They began to collect and sort through rubbish for recyclables from houses, supermarkets and cafes, which they would transport to their self-funded recycling centre.

“It was very difficult — we didn’t get any help from any organisation or authority,” she says.

Some 50 households in the village are now involved in the scheme and the Qana Youth Association will start working with schools over the next few weeks.

Unable to tackle larger problems associated with Qana’s traumatic past and population fluctuations due to emigration for work, residents have embraced the effort to recycle with open arms.

“They really wanted to [recycle] — they were breathing smoke [from the burning trash] every morning and every night,” Chalhoub says. “They couldn’t sit on their verandas anymore or open their windows.”

Chalhoub is also keen to improve the lives of Qana’s women, often held back by the village’s conservative values. The local council is made up of 18 men, with no female representation.

“We are half the population, if not more. It’s women’s strength that makes Qana strong. They feel empowered when they work with us, and that makes them less stressed at home — they feel less pressured to be just housewives,” says Chalhoub, who completed her master’s degree in the UK, and returned to Qana despite opportunities to relocate abroad. She now works as an English teacher in the nearby city of Tyre.

“We have proved the impossible is possible,” she explains, determinedly. “I gained my strength from experiencing war. When my students say something is impossible, I look them in the eye and I say, ‘Don’t say that, nothing is impossible’.”

Other active citizens like her are keen to show Qana’s residents are more than victims.

Fellow volunteer Hassan Dakhlallah sought shelter in the ill-fated UN compound with his mother and four brothers in April 1996 and fled to Beirut just one day before the Israeli air strike.

Now 31, he has since made money in the export business in Africa, but, like Chalhoub, also chose to return to Qana, a village where some believe Jesus turned water into wine — the first miracle attributed to him.

Hassan walks along the neat gravel path leading to a cave on the edge of the village, where Jesus is said to have sheltered. Across the valley, where wildflowers carpet the earth dandelion yellow, construction workers are busy building a stadium.

Qana’s younger generations are keen to minimise the religious divides that ripped Lebanon apart during and after the 1975-1990 civil war.

“We have both Islam and Christianity here in Qana,” Hassan says. He is visibly upset after seeing graffiti scrawled on the stone carvings of Jesus and his disciples at the supposed site of the miracle.