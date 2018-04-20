Arsenal great Thierry Henry hailed Arsene Wenger's legacy as "untouchable" despite struggles in recent years as the manager announced Friday he was stepping down after 22 years at the helm of the Premier League club.

The 68-year-old arrived at Arsenal in 1996 a relative unknown but leaves widely hailed as the greatest manager in the club's history following three Premier League titles and a record-breaking seven FA Cup triumphs.

Wenger, who completed the Premier League and FA Cup double in his first full season in England, was hailed as an innovator in his early years and his spiky clashes with former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson became the stuff of legend.

Yet despite cup success in recent years, fans have become increasingly frustrated by the north London club's inability to challenge the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea for the Premier League title and a failure to reach the sharp end of the Champions League.

"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down at the end of the season," Wenger said in a statement posted on the club's website.

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years."

Wenger arrived at the Emirates with Ferguson's United at the peak of their powers but immediately threw down the gauntlet, winning the Premier League and FA Cup double in 1998, before repeating the feat four years later.

But perhaps the most remarkable achievement of his long reign was going through a full league season unbeaten in 2003-04, with his "Invincibles" playing a captivating brand of flowing football.

Champions League

After an incredible 19 successive years in the Champions League, Arsenal, in sixth place in the Premier League, could miss out for the second consecutive year after a disappointing league campaign.

Their only realistic chance of qualifying for next season is by winning the second-tier Europa League - the Gunners face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals - and Wenger has urged the fans to get behind the club.

Arsenal's all-time record goalscorer Henry said Wenger's recent lack of success in the Premier League should not tarnish his legacy.

"Recently, people were always confusing what he is doing at the minute and his legacy," Henry told Sky Sports. "Once you announce you are leaving people are going to talk about your legacy and his legacy is untouchable."