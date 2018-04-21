Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived in Havana on Friday to meet with Cuba's new president and ratify his struggling nation's ties with one of its few remaining allies.

He acted quickly -- just a day after decades of Castro rule ended and long time party loyalist Miguel Diaz-Canel assumed power as president.

Cuba for years has been heavily dependent on cut-rate Venezuelan oil in exchange for assistance in the form of Cuban doctors working in the oil-rich but economically troubled South American country.