A Mexican court has barred sales of a controversial Frida Kahlo Barbie doll in the painter's home country, ruling her family owned the sole rights to her image, lawyers said Thursday.

The Frida Kahlo doll, launched in March by US toy giant Mattel, has drawn criticism for putting a painter known for defying gender norms into the plastic body of Barbie.

It also drew a lawsuit from Kahlo's relatives, who claimed Mattel used the painter's image without their authorisation and criticised the company for lightening her skin, feminizing her features and omitting her famous unibrow.

The court ruling bans sales of the Frida Barbie immediately in Mexico, or any use of the "brand, image and works of Frida Kahlo" by Mattel.

It can still be appealed.

In a Twitter post, the family’s official account, @FridaKahlo, wrote that a judge had ordered the Frida Kahlo Corporation to stop using Kahlo's image without the family's permission.