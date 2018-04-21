WORLD
Venezuelan refugees in Colombia at risk of deportation
About 40,000 Venezuelans were legally entering Colombia each month at the end of 2017 with thousands more thought to enter illegally.
Demonstrators who are against the Venezuelan government holdup her banner outside of the Organization of American States (OAS) during the special meeting of the Permanent Council, in Washington, Monday, April 3, 2017, to consider the recent events in Venezuela. / Reuters Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
April 21, 2018

Severe economic crisis and food shortages have sent almost half a million Venezuelans fleeing to Colombia, the United Nations has said. 

Colombia has started deporting thousands of those who don't have work permits while officials in the Latin American country say they are trying to help and that certain laws need to be adhered to. 

The United Nations has urged Colombia to stop deportations and help Venezuelans settle.

About 40,000 Venezuelans were legally entering Colombia each month at the end of 2017, according to Colombian authorities, with thousands more thought to enter illegally.

TRT World's Manuel Rueda reports from the Colombia-Venezuela border.    

SOURCE:TRT World
