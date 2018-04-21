A fresh outbreak of gang violence in northern Nigeria has left at least 27 people dead, locals told AFP on Friday, highlighting the volatile security situation in West Africa's largest economy.

On Thursday suspected cattle thieves launched reprisal attacks on two villages in northern Nigeria's Zamfara state, where security forces are battling to contain cattle-rustling gangs.

Gunmen on motorcycles attacked neighbouring Kabaro and Danmami villages in Maru district.

"Twenty people were killed in Kabaro and seven others were also shot dead in Danmami," Kabaro resident Lawwali Usmanu told AFP.

"We buried them this morning before the Friday prayers," said Usmanu, who attended the funeral of the victims.

"The perpetrators are the same cattle thieves that have been terrorising us for years, stealing our cattle and abducting people for ransom," said another resident Bubr Murtala.

The attack came after villagers had mobbed and killed a member of the cattle rustling gang, according to Usmanu.

Residents of the two villages had armed themselves with locally made guns to fight against the cattle rustlers who had superior weapons.