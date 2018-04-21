One person was killed on Saturday when Madagascar police fired tear gas at opposition demonstrators protesting against new electoral laws they say are designed to lock out their candidate from a presidential election due this year.

Olivat Rakoto, director of the Joseph Ravoahangy Andrianavalona hospital in the city, said they had received 17 people with injuries from midday (0900 GMT) to 3 p.m. (1200 GMT).

"One person came but we could do nothing for him when he arrived," she said, referring to the dead person, one of the 17.

Rakoto did not comment on the nature of the injuries but some witnesses at the hospital said some were caused by gas canisters.

Prime Minister Olivier Mahafaly said an investigation would be carried out and action taken against those responsible, adding the government would start talks on the new laws.

"The dialogue to find the consensus is what will enable us to arrive at durable solutions," he said on state radio.

"The government is ready for dialogue to find this consensus."

Opposition claims

Supporters of Marc Ravalomanana, a former leader of the Indian Ocean island nation, say the new electoral laws are designed to prevent him running in the election. The opposition is also contending provisions on campaign financing and access to media in the laws.