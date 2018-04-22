Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday alleged that the US and its allies supply weapons to terrorists for free, while refusing to sell them to Turkey.

Washington's support for the YPG/PKK, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK has long vexed Ankara as Washington views the YPG/PKK-led SDF as a "reliable partner" in its fight against Daesh and continues to provide it with arms and equipment in the face of strong objections by Turkey.

In an interview aired on Turkish television station NTV, he said: “So where does the threat come from? It comes primarily from strategic partners.

“We cannot buy weapons from the US with our money, but unfortunately, the US and coalition forces give these weapons, this ammunition, to terrorist organisations for free.”

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD, what Turkey considers to be the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist group by the US, Turkey and Europe.

Relations with Atina

Erdogan called for peace with Greece, saying he does not want any more tensions, amid provocations in the Aegean and Mediterranean.

“We need peace now. Besides, our peace with you is like no other.

“Young, dynamic [Greek Prime Minister Alexis] Tsipras desires to take a new step, in my last visit I saw the [Greek] president in the same spirit,” Erdogan said.

Early election

Speaking about the early election, Erdogan said the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party would continue its tenure if elected, and would step down if voters say "enough".

The country's parliament on Friday passed a bill calling for early elections on June 24, with 386 lawmakers from both the ruling and opposition parties supporting the move. The polls had been scheduled to be held in November 2019.

Erdogan said the government was compelled to consider to hold snap polls, following a proposition by Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli, who is set to enter an alliance with the Justice and Development Party.

“The statement of our ally [Bahceli], with whom we are realising a public alliance, compelled us to assess the situation. We have evaluated it, and therefore we have reached [a conclusion].”

Erdogan stressed there was no meeting with Bahceli prior to his call for early elections.

He said that he did not have any qualms over a request for a joint rally with MHP.