A 117-year-old Japanese woman, thought to be the world's oldest person, has died, a local official told AFP on Sunday.

Nabi Tajima, who was born August 4, 1900, died around 1100 GMT on Saturday at a hospital on her native Kikai Island in Kagoshima region, according to Susumu Yoshiyuki, a health and welfare official.

Tajima, who became the oldest woman in Japan in September 2015, could have been the oldest person in the world since Violet Brown of Jamaica died in September 2017 at age 117, Japanese media said.

Since Brown's death, Guinness World Records has been investigating who is the oldest person in the world and was yet to recognise Tajima as such.