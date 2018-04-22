Armenia's prime minister and ex-president Serzh Sarkisian walked out of a televised meeting on Sunday with anti-government protest leader Nikol Pashinyan shortly after it began, denouncing the opposition's "blackmail."

"I came here to discuss your resignation," Pashinyan, the leader of the opposition Civil Contract party, had told the prime minister in front of the cameras.

"This is not a dialogue, this is blackmail, I only can advise you to return to a legal framework... otherwise you will bear the responsibility," Sarkisian replied.

"You don't understand the situation in Armenia. The power is now in people's hands," said Pashinyan.

"A party that scored eight percent in (parliamentary) elections can't speak on behalf of the people," Sarkisian said before walking out of the meeting room in Yerevan's Marriott hotel.

Pashinyan then vowed to "step up pressure" on Sarkisian to force him to resign.

For more on the anti-government protests in Armenia, journalist Sara Khojojan joined TRT World from the Armenian capital Yerevan.