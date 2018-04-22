Rafael Nadal won a record 31st Masters title after beating Kei Nishikori 6-3, 6-2 in the Monte Carlo Masters final on Sunday.

Nadal also became the first man in the Open era to win the same title 11 times and moved one ahead of rival Novak Djokovic for career Masters titles.

"Eleven titles here, it's unbelievable. It's something difficult to imagine," said the 31-year-old Nadal, who won his first tournament here in 2005.

"The history with this tournament is unique."

It gave him a 76th title overall and ensured the Spaniard keeps his top ranking ahead of Roger Federer.

"To put another trophy in my museum, in my academy, is going to be something great," Nadal said. "This is one of the most important ones in terms of (my) personal feeling."

Nishikori was chasing a first Masters title, but the Japanese player took 11 minutes to hold for 1-1.

He got some brief hope, breaking Nadal with a superb passing shot at full stretch to lead 2-1, but meekly surrendered the next four games.

"I knew it was going to be tough even though I was up (a) break," said Nishikori, who complained of tiredness. "My legs were very heavy today, playing three sets (for) three days in a row (before the final). It wasn't easy physically."

Backhand winner