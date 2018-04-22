Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega has agreed to scrap a highly-controversial reform of the country's pension law that sparked four days of violence, leaving possibly more than 20 people dead.

In talks with business leaders, Ortega said the Nicaraguan Institute for Social Security had decided to axe the reform that would have increased employee contributions and reduced benefits in a bid to tamp down on a climbing deficit.

The announcement on Sunday followed the looting of dozens of shops in the Nicaraguan capital of Managua have been looted as protests and disturbances sparked by the reforms continued into Sunday.

At least 25 other people have been killed since Wednesday according to the independent Nicaraguan Human Rights Center, though the government has acknowledged only 10 dead. It has not changed that figure since Friday.

The center's director, Vilma Nunez, warned that there was "a lot of misinformation" going around that made obtaining the figure difficult.

"We are in the streets asking for Ortega and his wife to go. This has already gone beyond the social security issue. Here there have been dead, wounded, and he does not even apologise for his killings or the savage repression against the people," said Mauri Hernandez, one of thousands of demonstrators at a central rotunda.

Images broadcast by local news media showed looted shops in the sprawling Oriental Market district and at least one Walmart.

Police apparently did not intervene, in contrast to what had been a heavy-handed response to the demonstrations, in which dozens have been injured or arrested.

State-controlled media blamed protesters for the looting, while critics speculated that it was being allowed in order to pressure the business sector, which has set conditions for talks with the government, including an end to the harsh crackdown.

Absence of leadership

"We are seeing social chaos in Nicaragua provoked by the absence of government leadership, and the crisis has been combined with poverty, and that in any society is a time bomb," sociologist and analyst Cirilo Otero said.

"It is believable that the government is promoting (the looting) to put pressure on private enterprise to give in to dialogue even if the violence does not stop, and the cost could be very high," he added.

From the Vatican, Pope Francis said he was "very worried" about the situation in the Central American nation and joined local bishops in seeking an end to all violence.